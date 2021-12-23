CLARKSVILLE — Mayor Ann Rushing told City Council on Monday that the city has filed its application to continue in the HOME Program of United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The HOME Program application has been submitted, so we should hear in the next few weeks whether we get the grant,” she said.
The council also hosted a public hearing to hear from the community regarding a grant application to help buy a command first responder vehicle for emergency situations. No one in the audience spoke on the matter.
Fire Chief Rocky Tolison told the council the fire department received one bid of $18,775 to add a 20-by-42-foot bay next to the fire station. The cost includes labor and materials, he said. After his presentation and discussion of the agenda item, the council accepted the bid.
Police Chief Mark Gable asked the council for permission to enter an agreement with the State Plan of Operations as a means of getting various items for his department.
“There is no charge,” he said.
Councilman Gary Gray wondered about the burden the agreement might entail.
“There is a mountain of responsibility that comes with this,” he said. “There is a charge because someone has to be designated to do all this paperwork.”
He added the extra workload might not be worth what the city might get out of the agreement.
“There is not a lot we can use out of this,” he said. “This is going to put a big burden on somebody as far as personnel hours down the line.”
Samantha Seller, an investigator for the Red River County Sheriff’s Office and a grant writer, said it was just something to have in place to use if needed.
“Most agencies go ahead and approve the agreement whether or not they get anything or not,” she said. “Having it would allow him to put a hold on something and have a better chance of getting it.”
The council approved the police chief signing on with the State Plan of Operations.
After an executive session, the council voted to hire, pending a background check, Martha Wooten as the utility billing clerk. She will be trained by Shirley Bailey, the current interim city secretary and utility billing clerk, who is retiring at the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.