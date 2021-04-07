Fire and rescue

APRIL 6 to APRIL 7

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

April 6

8:23 to 8:33 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.

April 7

1:30 to 4:15 a.m., 827 W. Houston St.

First Responder-Paris

April 6

12:24 to 12:44 p.m., 3910 Shannon Drive

7:56 to 8:02 p.m., 2520 Bonham St.

10:10 to 10:25 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

10:25 to 11:12 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

April 7

3:08 to 4:40 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

March 30

7:35 to 8:02 p.m., 1000 NE Loop 286.

10: to 10:54 p.m., 18905 FR 79, Lamar County.

Public Service

April 6

4:11 to 4:32 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

