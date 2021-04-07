APRIL 6 to APRIL 7
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 6
8:23 to 8:33 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.
April 7
1:30 to 4:15 a.m., 827 W. Houston St.
First Responder-Paris
April 6
12:24 to 12:44 p.m., 3910 Shannon Drive
7:56 to 8:02 p.m., 2520 Bonham St.
10:10 to 10:25 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:25 to 11:12 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
April 7
3:08 to 4:40 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 30
7:35 to 8:02 p.m., 1000 NE Loop 286.
10: to 10:54 p.m., 18905 FR 79, Lamar County.
Public Service
April 6
4:11 to 4:32 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.