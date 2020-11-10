Plans for a third-party audit of the city’s $24 million water and sewer line replacement contract with one of the nation’s largest civil contractors continues after Paris City Council on Monday authorized the city manager to negotiate a scope of services agreement with a Chicago-based civil engineering firm.
Officials with the Omaha, Nebraska, branch of Alfred Benesch & Co. outlined the company’s qualifications, and discussed audit options before councilors voted unanimously to seek an agreement.
In making introductions, City Manager Grayson Path said he has worked with the firm while in Nebraska with “a very positive experience.”
“They have a lot of experience on large capital utility related projects,” Path said of Jeffery Sockel, senior vice president and Omaha division manager, and Tim O’Bryan, senior project manager with the Omaha branch.
“Once you’ve reviewed their qualifications, I’ve asked you to make a determination whether you’d like to pursue work with them, and then authorize me to negotiate a service to bring back to you at the next meeting,” he said.
In addition to sharing company qualifications, Sockel said he and O’Bryan visited with city officials, toured project sites earlier in the day and reviewed the video of a September council meeting to gain insight into concerns raised.
“On a wholesale level, we do understand what it is that you’re questioning, and understand what the nature of this project was,” Sockel said. “In our opinion, you need somebody to provide an objective review of what pertains to your concerns, something that focuses on facts and something that provides a basis for this council to make decisions on paths forward.”
Once parameters and milestones are established, the audit will focus on what was expected, what was required, what was requested and what was done or not done, which leads to the fundamental question of whether the project was executed according to what was supposed to be done, Sockel said.
“As we are navigating through the process, if the findings are starting to paint a picture that gives you the decisions you need, you have the ability to stop and not continue, and not be locked into a contract for us to go forward,” Sockel said.
Noting that he and Sockel have been working with the City of Omaha for the past 20 years, OBryan said they have “put together a number of contracts over our time,” and “built specifications for the city, revised them and put out a new program associated with that.”
OBryan said during an audit that engineers will be looking at what took place during construction along with correspondence between staff, the engineering firm and contractor.
“We’ll look at what materials were brought in, what submittals were submitted or not submitted, and then the execution and the relevant project elements,” O’Bryan said. “Basically we’re looking at a water and sanitary sewer installation as well as the roadway that was put back in.”
At a Sept. 28 meeting, Paris Mayor Steve Clifford raised concerns about work performed by Oscar Renda Contracting, an arm of Southland Holdings, a civil contracting firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with 19 other offices located in the United States and Canada. Clifford questioned both a third-party site manager and the city engineer about whether inspection met contract requirements on sewer and street work on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 17th Street NE, along with a water main break south of the plaza on South Main Street. Clifford recommended an audit at the time, and at an Oct. 12 meeting, the council gave approval for a third-party audit.
In other action at the Monday meeting, councilors approved the city manager’s appointment of both Ron Hervey as interim library director and Russell Thrasher as interim EMS director along with the approval to advertise for a director of Planning and Community Development as well as city engineer. In the meantime, a professional services agreement with Hayter Engineering gained consent agenda approval to provide interim city engineer services.
Following public hearings, councilors approved a variance request to allow two high-speed internet service towers to be located at 105 19th St. NE and at 1902 Bonham St. along with a zoning ordinance change to allow both existing and single residential housing in commercial and general retail districts with a special use permit.
