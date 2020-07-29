BONHAM — Projected revenue shortfalls have created some difficult budget decisions in Fannin County, a key item of discussion in Tuesday’s Commissioners’ Court meeting.
County Judge Randy Moore proposed his first set of budget cuts, an itemized list that must be approved by Thursday to meet the annual budget cycle.
Proposed cuts included giving no pay increases, cutting the commissioners’ cellphone budget and decreasing the sheriff’s fleet by one car. All computer equipment expenses would be reduced to zero in every department. Travel may be reduced in all departments as well.
Moore also proposed that several positions be removed, including a full-time assistant treasurer, a full-time district clerk position, two part-time district clerk positions, one part-time person in the tag office, and a full-time and part-time janitor.
The budget draft also called for office equipment for all departments to be reduced to $200.
Moore based the cuts off of the current tax rate of 0.589 cents per $100 valuation, which would provide the county an income of $12,316,886.89. He stated that after cutting everything he could, the county’s expenses totaled $12,840,467.18. Two years ago, the county had a negative budget, and it had to take $2.1 million dollars from reserves. That’s something Moore doesn’t want to do again.
Commissioners and others in the room didn’t like the proposed changes, but with the imminent deadline on the budget, it may be difficult to alter. One of the commissioners suggested they would stop answering their cellphone if the budget for it is reduced, noting they get as many as 30 calls regarding county business.
The Commissioners’ Court also discussed Covid-19 impacts. Texas Department of State Health Services this morning is reporting 196 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths for Fannin County, an increase of 30 cases in the past eight days.
Cases have continued to climb in Fannin County and the rest of the state of Texas, even as a hiatus falls over Gov. Greg Abbott’s opening plans. Restrictions have scarcely been touched since Abbott announced his mask mandate to reduce the spread of the virus. Fannin County, like other counties, has made no changes to its main disaster declarations and response methods.
“I really believe there’s a lot of things that has to do with this, I know. And are we doing something right? Is it wearing masks? Is that it? I'm not sure, but I think it might help. I also think that there’s something else in play. I think that there’s some things taking place in our country and our county. But I know, I know that our commissioners up here are praying for our citizens. You know, God is still in control, regardless of what you see happening around us,” Moore said.
He added that a large group of people were praying that Fannin County would be safe, something he believed had contributed to the comparatively low case and death counts.
