The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct public hearings on changes to the city’s master thoroughfare plan as well as on several zoning changes in addition to the approval of building plats when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Before taking action, the commission is to elect a chairman and vice-chairman after the appointment of new members during a June 27 meeting of Paris City Council.
Public hearings include petitions of changes to the master thoroughfare plan from a minor arterial roadway to a major collector roadway on Fitzhugh Avenue north of Clement Road to NE Loop 286 and another similar change on 3rd SE St./FM 1497 from S. Church Street to CR 12600. A change from a major collector roadway to an arterial roadway north of Jefferson Road from SE Loop 286 to Collegiate Drive also is to be considered.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on a petition for a comprehensive plan amendment on roughly 100 acres in the 3300 block of Jefferson Road to allow a variety of uses including residential park and recreation, public lands and institutions followed by a public hearing for zoning changes on the property. Zoning change requests also are on the agenda for a specific use permit for a tattoo parlor at 340 Bonham St. and for a change from an agricultural district to a planned development district for acreage located in the 4400 block of Lamar Avenue.
Preliminary and final plat action is expected at 455 6th NE St., 1421 19th NE St.,two lots in the 5500 block of Bonham Street, 324 N. Main St. and 3475 Lamar Ave.
