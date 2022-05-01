Paris High School students in Jennifer Cook’s Audio Visual class recently won second place in the TxDOT Project Celebration PSA contest. As a result, TxDOT will award Paris High School $1,500 to celebrate graduation activities that support alcohol and drug-free entertainment.
This project aims to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving. You can find Paris High School’s TxDOT PSA video at the top of the district’s Facebook page @ facebook.com/parisisdwildcats.Help#End
TheStreakTX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.