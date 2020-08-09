North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to approve an appraised value limitation application from a multi-million solar farm and conduct a public hearing on the current year property tax rate when the board meets Monday.
Trustees are to meet at 6 p.m. in the administration office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are expected to approve several board policy updates, the 2020-21 student code of conduct and a dual credit memorandum of understanding with Paris Junior College.
Other agenda items include calling a board election for Nov. 3, approving a District of Innovation committee update and receiving information about Operation Connectivity.
The board will meet in executive session to consider personnel employment matters and to consult with legal council regarding the Mockingbird Solar Center application for appraised value limitation.
