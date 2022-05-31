Trailer theft investigated
Paris police responded to a trailer theft in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 Friday morning. Surveillance cameras caught a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up pull into the backlot of the business just after midnight and steal a 2020 yellow Delco trailer, the victim said. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary investigated
Paris police responded to a residence burglary in the 1800 block of Neathery St. Friday afternoon. The victim had been hospitalized a week before and someone had burglarized the residence, the reporting person said. The victim’s vehicle was also stolen, the individual added. The investigation continues.
Pistol threat resolved without injuries
A 19-year-old female was threatened with a pistol by her 26-year-old boyfriend on the 3200 block of Clarksville St. Friday evening. The boyfriend had pulled out a pistol and threatened her with it before firing into the floor of the residence and leaving the scene before officers arrived.
No one was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.
Storage unit burglar steals tools and drum set
Paris police responded to a building burglary in the 1300 block of NW Loop 286 Saturday afternoon. Someone had opened the victim’s rented storage building and stolen tools and a drum set.
The investigation continues.
Vehicle stop leads
to drug arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of NW 19th St. Saturday night for a defective headlight violation.
The driver possessed marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana and was then booked and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Bicyclist admits marijuana pipe possession
A bicyclist was stopped in the 1800 block of NE Loop 286 Sunday morning for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street. During the stop, the bicyclist admitted to being in possession of a marijuana pipe.
The suspect was later found to be in possession of a small baggie that contained methamphetamine. Arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, he was then placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Burglary results in stolen TV and air conditioner
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of NE 28th St. Saturday afternoon. The victim reported having recently moved out of the house but still having a window air-conditioner and a television inside.
Someone had entered the residence through a window and stolen the items, the victim said.
The incident is under investigation.
Pistol flashed at disturbance
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Fitzhugh Ave. Monday afternoon. During an argument, a 27-year-old male displayed a pistol. No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Vehicle burglary causes credit/debit charges
While the 85-year-old victim pumped gas into her vehicle, someone stole her purse from the front seat of her vehicle Monday afternoon. Before the victim could cancel her credit and debit cards, someone had used them for four transactions, she said.
Controlled substance probation violation leads to arrest
An individual was arrested at her residence in the 500 block of W. Sherman St. on Monday evening on a probation violation warrant. Currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction, the individual was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Parole violation warrant leads to arrest
An individual was arrested in the 200 block of SW 2nd St. just before midnight Monday on a parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris Police responded to 292 calls for service and arrested 10 persons over the holiday weekend, ending at midnight on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.