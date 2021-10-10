Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to hear plans for the dedication of a historical marker in the courthouse north parking lot to designate the location of Jefferies Wagon Yard when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Submitted by the Lamar County Historical Preservation Commission in November 2018 and approved by the Texas Historical Commission in January 2019, the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in monument construction.
Commissioners also are to consider changes to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license fees and permit types, approve changes to the Lamar County Emergency Disaster Plan in order for the county to be eligible for grant funding at the advanced level, and make a nomination to the Lamar County Appraisal District board of directors.
Other agenda items include an amendment to a road crossing agreement with Impact Solar, the designation of the county judge as the authorized office for the Indigent Defense Formula Grant Program, the approval of a $12,000 donation from a private citizen to be used for road materials in Precinct 2, approval of line item transfers and payment of bills.
Commissioners are to convene into executive session to discuss human resources and payroll officer job descriptions. Action taken as a result of closed door discussion will take place in open session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.