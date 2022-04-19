The public will be briefed at a Thursday meeting on an upcoming $16 million bond election to fund a new career and technology center and multipurpose indoor athletic facility.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, according to information provided by Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
At a February meeting, Prairiland trustees called the bond vote for the May 7 uniform election. The upcoming election comes on the heels of a $7.5 million bond approved by voters a year ago to fund academic additions at Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High.
“We are in a very unique situation because we are able to do this and not raise our tax rate,” Ballard said in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.