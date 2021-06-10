This Saturday and Sunday Bywaters Park will feature games, music and the word at a youth revival.
“It’s a youth revival, but our vision is for our city in general,” Melanie Warren, who works with the youth ministry at East Paris Baptist Church, said.
The revival/rally is the brainchild of Warren and her husband, Jason, and will feature both ETPB Pastor Danny Moody bringing the message one night and Kimmy Snowton, who pastors the 1st Evangelical Temple Church on the other night. The event will also have Christian rappers Bryann Trejo and Antwoine Hill with Kingdom Muzic Ministries entertaining the crowd.
Melanie said she was so excited to have Trejo on the stage.
“He is an ex-gang member who became a minister of the gospel,” she said. “He played a very vital role in my walk with the Lord. In the Christian rap industry, he’s the go-to guy.”
The revival will have a free Bible giveaway, a raffle, a prayer warrior setup for anyone who needs it, food trucks will be on hand, and Full Blast Entertainment will provide the games, Melanie said.
The Warrens work with the youth ministry at East Paris Baptist Church, and they said the idea for the rally came to them in the middle of last year.
“Right in the middle of the pandemic, the Holy Spirit spoke to my soul and said it’s time to move,” Melanie said. “I just followed the spirit. (Bringing it to the church leadership) At first, they thought I was crazy.”
But, they kept moving with the idea, and donations just poured in, she said.
“We had so much coming from private donors, who don’t want their names mentioned,” Melanie said. “God really provided. It was really a blessing.”
The revival officially starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Bywaters Park, with the pastors bringing the message, followed by the music and going on until 9, but the park is rented from 3 to 9 p.m., and activities will be available the whole time, the Warrens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.