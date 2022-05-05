CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville City Council members voted to clear up confusing language in the city’s Comprehensive Fee Schedule regarding building permits Monday night in a meeting in City Hall.
The fee charge has been clarified to read $62 for building value up to $25,000, then an additional charge of $12.50 per $1,000 of added value.
Both Sherry Robertson, the city’s code compliance officer, and business owner Scott St. John had trouble understanding the ordinance’s past wording which is why the change was made.
Council members also voted to pay Servpro for repairs they made to the HOME program residence at 204 S. Reagan St. that was flooded during a night of heavy rainfall in April.
The city agreed to pay for the flood damage to the home and filed a claim with the Texas Municipal League, and is awaiting more information on the filing.
Meanwhile the homeowners want someone to pay for the damaged rugs and other furnishings that were ruined in the flooding.
Councilman W.F. Higgins suggested that tests be done to determine if the city was liable for the damages, and proceed from there.
Chandra Shelby, an accountant, will go to work on a part-time basis to help the city figure out its finances before an upcoming audit after a vote. She will work on an as needed basis
The city also rehired the KBB Consulting as its consultant for Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) Program for Rural Texas HOME program.
The mayor also announced that the annual Springfest will be in May around the city square.
In other action, the council voted to approve, with corrections, a memorandum of understanding between the city’s police department and the new Clarksville Independent School District police force, and members tabled action on buying a new lawnmower for the fire department and accepting a bid on repairs to the city owned Life Net building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.