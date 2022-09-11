Political campaigns across the state are gearing up for what could be the closest Texas gubernatorial race in recent history between Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
And with less than 60 days before the Nov. 8 general election, grassroots campaigns in Lamar County are heating up as the voter registration deadline nears on Oct. 11 and early voting begins Oct. 24.
Democrats held a previously announced organizational meeting Thursday night in a private home with a staff member of the Beto campaign in town to rally the troops while Republicans have been meeting privately and unannounced to organize phone banks and block walking.
“We’ve been meeting behind the scenes but we don’t put it out there so that things don’t get out of hand,” Lamar County Republican chairman Scott Hommel said Thursday night as he stood with two other people outside the location where Democrats held their meeting. “I came to this tonight just to make sure that any conservative minded group didn’t get out of hand, and there’s nothing going on.”
Inside the 20th SE Street address, about 20 people met with Andy Huff, organizing rally manager with the Beto campaign for North Texas. Each of those present voiced their reasons for supporting Beto, and most said this is the first time they have been involved in a grassroots campaign.
“We think we can win this election because we are seeing people all over Texas saying that this is something that I have not done before, but this is important to me,” Huff said. “And the margins in elections are getting closer, so we think we can win this time by reaching out to our neighbors, many who do not often vote.”
Huff outlined the grassroots strategy and passed around sign up sheets for knocking on doors three times a week beginning the first week in October until the election. The group planned future meetings at the NAACP headquarters, 1490 Fitzhugh Ave .
“We’re going to send people to knock on doors of those people who we think will vote Democrat,” Huff explained. “That’s what we need to do to win this election.”
While Democrats knock at targeted addresses, Republicans knock on all doors in a neighborhood.
“We go to all doors and introduce ourselves as Republicans for Greg Abbott and leave fliers if no one is home,” Hommel said “We’re technically 85% Republican in Lamar County, but sometimes we might knock on an extremely liberal person’s door and be asked to leave.”
Hommel stressed the work of precinct chairpersons
“My precinct chairs are all running around doing their thing,” Hommel said, as he implied local Democrats have few, if any, precinct chairpersons. “As far as who gets represented properly in Lamar County, we know it’s the Republicans.”
In addition to the governor’s race on the Nov. 8 ballot, voters will choose a slate of other statewide office holders in addition to the District 1 U.S. representative, District 1 state representative and several local officials, all uncontested races. Those include county judge, county court-at-law, district clerk, county treasurer, Justices of the Peace Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 and Precinct 4 county commissioner.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
