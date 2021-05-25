There were smiles aplenty at the North Lamar ISD trustee meeting Monday night.
After a couple years of uncertainty, and a concentrated effort by the North Lamar ISD administrative team, the district’s finance director presented a first-run balanced budget, almost a phenomenon.
Based on an increase of roughly $344,200 in property tax revenue due to an increase in values, and an average daily attendance projection of 2,107 students out of an enrollment of roughly 2,165 students, Finance Director Melissa Darrow said the preliminary budget should be close to what is actually adopted. Total revenues are projected at $21,740,470 with expenditures at $21,609,782.
“It’s almost unheard of,” Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson said after the meeting about the first-run budget balance. “I’ve stayed awake at night worrying about how we were going to make up for more than $1.5 million in lost revenue, but because of attrition and some out-of-the-box thinking by our high school principal, junior high principal, our career and technology director and the whole administrative team, we were able to do it.”
Watson explained measures used to balance the proposed budget, to include the use of about $600,000 in carryover federal funds for special education payroll rather than using local funds. Another insurgence of cash came with the decision to change band and athletics from a double block, or two class periods, to a one block schedule.
“This freed up about 233 kids to take another (Career and Technology Education) class and we get extra state funds for CTE kids,” Watson said. “That generates about $308,000.”
A decision to offer Principles of Agriculture to eighth grade students resulted in 40 students generating about $53,000, and keyboarding with 140 students enrolled will generate $185,000.
The proposed budget comes with teacher/staff raises for those who have not received pay increases for several years, a plan to bring district employees to at least 90% of market midpoint, the medium range of Lamar County and regional district pay.
The district teacher pay scale will stay the same in the proposed budget with a raise from two years ago and pay being 94% of market value. However, teachers are to receive $2,000 in stipends over the next two years with federal Covid-19 funds, some of which is designated for teacher retention. Pay increases for principals will bring them to 90% of market value. Teacher assistants and secretaries are to receive $1,500. Cafeteria, custodians and maintenance workers will get 75 cents per hour raises and bus drivers go from $15 to $16 an hour plus a safety bonus of $200 each semester.
“With the compensation plan, everybody is at least 90% of market value with the exception of Angela (Chadwick), myself and Mrs (Kelli) Stewart, who is at 82%,” Watson said.
The assistant superintendent then made a pitch in support of the superintendent.
“When Mrs. Stewart hired on two years ago, because the district was in such a financial bind, she agreed to take a lower pay ($125,000) than our previous superintendents,” Watson said, explaining she agreed to take a yearly 3% raise, which will take from 13 to 14 years to get to market value. “Personally, I would propose a 9% raise this next year and then a 6% and then a 3%, which is going to take six to seven years to get to market value.
“It’s totally up to you guys, but I personally am very proud to work with her because when she came, we had a district that was told it was circling the drain,” Watson continued. “In the two years she has been in that seat, we have passed a $51.5 million bond that failed the last two times, and we’ve gotten rid of some characters that were not good for the district. I just think that she deserves to be rewarded for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.