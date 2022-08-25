Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees were up late Monday night as it unanimously approved a resolution to form its own police department and adopted the 2022-23 tax rate.
Superintendent Jeff Ballard said the department is currently being fast-tracked for approval through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Trustees met in executive session to consider, and then later unanimously approved, the employment of former Paris Police Lt. John Berry, who will become the district’s chief of police pending approval of the department by TCOLE.
Ballard said the district will hire two additional officers to allow a police presence on each of its campuses.
“I’m excited for our teachers, and I’m excited for the community,” Ballard said Monday. “It’s something that the community wanted, our teachers definitely wanted it, and I think it’s time with everything going on in the world today. We owe it to our kids and we owe it to our teachers to protect them as much as we can.”
The district’s property tax rate remains the same as trustees unanimously adopted a $1.095 tax rate per $100 valuation to support its $14,851,487 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“When we had the bond election, we told (taxpayers) that the tax rate would not go up, and it did not go up, so we kept our promise,” Ballard said.
Trustees also met with John Blackburn of Live Oak Public Finance via conference call to discuss the district’s unlimited tax school building bonds before unanimously adopting an order to sell $9.69 million in bonds with an interest rate of 3.865 percent.
Ballard said approximately $8 million of those bonds will go towards the construction of the district’s Career and Technical Education Center, with the remaining revenue used for construction of the district’s indoor facility.
Trustees also unanimously approved a $32,530 budget amendment for six IP-access control systems for doors at the district’s Deport campus.
Trustees met at the Prairiland ISD Administration Building, 466 FM 196 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.