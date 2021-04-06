A North Lamar High School graduate and a former teacher in the district for 15 years, Teresa Bussell is in a race May 1 against three other candidates for one of two three-year positions up for grabs on the district’s board of trustees.
Other candidates include Justin Wideman, Dr. Clay Spencer and Jimmy Fendley. The top two vote recipients will be named to positions currently held by Jeff Martin and Kristi Trammell, both of whom chose not to seek re-election.
“I have a doctorate degree in the field of education with a passion for education, and I am a strong advocate for student success,” Bussell said of her desire to serve. “I have unique experience of how a school district functions and operates, as well as knowledge in designing budgets for district operation and facilities, school finance and human resources, along with designing bond proposals.
Because of her experience in the district, Bussell said she has hands-on experiences of the effects school board policies have on student success. And to enact change, and a culture of “best practices,” she said she feels she can better serve the community as a member of the governing body.
Bussell said the role of a school board is to oversee district management, develop a district vision and then create policies to support the vision while serving to ensure community resources are used wisely, efficiently and effectively for the future of the community.
When asked if she supported the current bond election, Bussell replied there is no doubt there are facility needs, and she supports facilities that address good learning environments.
“I do have questions about some parts of the propositions, and I am looking forward to these being addressed in a town hall meeting, as all members of the community should have the opportunity to have their questions answered,” Bussell said.
The candidate noted that during the past five or six years, the district has been in a transition from a long-time administrator, and after four administrators, a failed bond and a strain on morale, the most recent data from a survey presented to the board in January indicated only 29% of respondents said they had confidence in the leadership of the district.
“This is quite a concern, and definitely an area to improve,” Bussell said.
In the future, Bussell said she would like to see the district excel as it has in the past and not “be just as good as the region” used as a tool of measure.
As goals, Bussell included Science, Technology, Engineering, Math implementation for all students; more workforce certification programs and job placement after graduation; improved financial responsibility of district facilities and resources; and improved transparency through better communication.
Bussell is married to Roger Bussell. The couple has three grown children, all North Lamar graduates and all employed in Paris.
