Paris Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday paved the way for a yet-to-be-named second fast food restaurant planning to build in Paris this year.
With all seven members present, the commission voted unanimously to grant the First Assembly of God Church a zoning change from single-family district to general retail district at 3475 Lamar Ave., directly across from a new Chick-fil-A now under construction.
“The church is proposing to sell a portion of their lot for a quick serve restaurant, or fast food restaurant,” City Engineer Carla Easton said during introductory remarks.
The Rev. Micheal Ellis, pastor of the church, spoke during a public hearing.
“I am in favor of this item,” Ellis said before commission chairman Chad Lindsey closed the public hearing and asked for discussion and a motion.
Commissioners also gave unanimous approval to plats in the 1300 block of NW Loop 286 for AAA Mini Storage facility and in the 3500 block of North Main Street for a 271 North Trailer Addition.
Approval of a zoning ordinance revision to add a new definition for vehicle storage facilities, and to allow those facilities in commercial and industrial zones, also gained approval.
Despite opposition from more than a dozen homeowners, the commission gave unanimous approval to a zoning change request by Royal Realty and Investments LLC from single family to two family on an 8.8-acre tract in the 6500 block of 26th NE Street.
Developer Skyler Burchinal said the group plans to develop the property with a mixture of single-family homes and duplexes and build a street with curb and gutter to service the development.
“It’s a multi-million dollar project,” Burchinal said, explaining the development will contain about 26 lots and will add to a much-needed inventory of residences within the city.
On a 5-2 vote, the commission denied a preliminary plat for a duplex addition in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street after several residents voiced concerns about the effect the proposed plan would have on Pride Circle.
Planning & Zoning recommendations go before Paris City Council later this month for final approval.
Newly named commissioner Michael Mosher joined the group for the first time Monday. Other commissioners include Chad Lindsey, chairman, along with Austin Anthony, Sims Norment, Tylesha Ross, Clifton Fendley and Francine Neely.
