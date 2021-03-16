A bill that would provide needed broadband service help, but which puts the costs of the work on electric cooperatives is making its way through the Texas House of Representatives, with a public hearing coming Thursday before the State Affair Committee.
“This is simply a situation where a large company called Charter (Communications) has bid for government money to take broadband to rural communities, but they bid too low and to recap their losses are passing on the expense to co-op members,” said Jerry Williams, CEO of Lamar Electric Cooperative. “As written, I think HB 1505 would be a disaster for Lamar, Red River and Delta counties and Lamar Electric Cooperative.”
The bill, filed by Rep. Chris Paddie of Marshall, who also chairs the State Affairs Committee, gives serious unfair advantage to broadband companies, Charter Communications in particular, Williams said. HB 1505 would allow broadband providers to attach their cables to existing utility poles owned by electric cooperatives, but does little to protect the integrity of the poles or even the integrity of the property owners who have utility poles on their land, he said.
“There is no provision in there to maintain the attachments and those cables,” Williams said. “The cables industry right in our area has a terrible record. We are not happy campers.”
When a cable company attaches its wires to a utility pole, it adds to the weight on the pole, and if improperly done, it can become a hazard. Cable companies in Lamar County have improperly connected lines to poles, Williams said, citing issues across Airport Road.
“I once followed a large load — permitted by TxDOT — that had to stop and carefully go under the cables across the road. Every one of the TV cables was too low,” Williams said. “It finally happened. A truck snagged on one of the cables, broke the poles and a 14,000-volt wire fell on the road.”
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the incident proved that cables improperly set up cause too much risk, he said. Williams added an electric service crew was on the scene as fast as possible to fix the broken line, and that came at the expense of cooperative members.
Williams also believes cable companies should be held to the same standards as electric cooperatives in regards to landowner rights. Currently, the law allows cable companies to go onto private property to attach cables without any notification or permission from the landowner. When a co-op needs to work in an area, it has to negotiate easements with property owners, Williams said
“Landowner rights is something that has been talked about a lot in Texas,” he said. “This is just one more grab.”
Williams also is concerned about a lack of provisions in the House bill, including no provision for the cable company to maintain attachments to poles or cables and no provision to ensure Charter keeps its promise to expand rural broadband. Larger companies often spin off into smaller limited liability corporations, Williams said, and they have left Lamar County in the dust before now.
Near Powderly, there are still cable attachments to utility poles — done without permission, Williams added — of a small corporation that came in and promised broadband, but the company went belly-up and just left its equipment on Powderly’s utility poles.
Williams has talked with Rep. Gary VanDeaver about the bill, and along with other electric cooperatives, has drawn up an alternative. One of the electric cooperatives closer to Austin will testify before the committee Thursday about how the law would negatively impact co-op members, Williams said.
Rural broadband is a great idea, he added, but it needs to be done fairly because at the end of the day, the cable company will be charging for its services.
“We feel their plight that they have committed to do this,” Williams said. “But we want it done in a way that would be safe, respectful of the assets and would not take away landowners rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.