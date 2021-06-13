Howdy Do-Dat cracked an egg into a container and placed it on the head of his volunteer. The crowd gasped and giggled when he lifted the container to reveal — gumballs.
“Oh, that could have been bad,” the clown said Friday morning at the Paris Public Library.
Terry Cunningham, performing as his alter-ego the clown Howdy Do-Dat, broke out his suitcase of magic tricks Friday as part of the library’s summer children’s programs. Cunningham followed the summer theme “Tails & Tales,” showing the children how to pull a rabbit out of a hat, went looking for Bob the Bookworm and talked to his puppet Harvey about the best joke ever.
Callen Sheridan, the volunteer from the cracked egg trick, said he enjoyed getting to go up in front of everyone.
“It was fun and hilarious,” he said. “It (the trick) felt kind of slimy, but not too slimy.”
Jolene Falls said she brought her two kids to the program after her mother went to the library on Thursday and told her about it.
“I thought it was very good,” she said.
He’s been a clown for the past 35 years as a part-time job, Cunningham said after the show.
“It’s always been my goal to do this full time,” he said. “But, there’s a lot of competition out there.”
He said he always enjoys coming to the Paris library, and the weather for the outdoor event was perfect.
“I love coming out here, and I love the new deck,” Cunningham said.
The library’s next summer program is at 11 a.m. Friday. Maria Smith will present Chick-a-Boom-Boom Fun, and the performance will also be on the South Main Street side of the library on the deck. In case of rain, the show will be moved to the City Council Chamber at Paris City Hall, 135 1st St. SE.
For information about the library’s summer programs, contact Children Library Tracy Clark at 903-785-8531.
