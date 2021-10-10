The Red River County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners’ courtroom in the county annex at 200 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville, where they are expected to consider amending the Law Enforcement Policies and Procedures to include high risk stipend pay for sheriff’s office employees.
Commissioners also are to look at a budget amendment to carry over $28,000 in the sheriff’s budget to the 2022 budget for the purchase of a vehicle.
Commissioners Donnie Gentry and David Hutson are hoping to get the OK to sell some equipment at auction. Hutson also wants permission to buy a tractor with a boom axe at auction.
The body will also consider various other budget amendments and line item transfers.
