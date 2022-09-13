Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

Lamar County Commissioners’s Court on Monday approved tax abatements on roughly $5.1 million in capital improvements within the City of Paris that will add 50 housing units to the city’s inventory. Abatements are for five years with abatement periods to begin upon completion and issuance of a city Certificate of Occupancy.

Roughly $3.3 million is for structures that qualify for the city 5 In 5 Housing in-fill Development Program with the remaining $1.8 million and 20 units at the former Westgate Apartments, 635 7th NW Street.

