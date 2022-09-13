Lamar County Commissioners’s Court on Monday approved tax abatements on roughly $5.1 million in capital improvements within the City of Paris that will add 50 housing units to the city’s inventory. Abatements are for five years with abatement periods to begin upon completion and issuance of a city Certificate of Occupancy.
Roughly $3.3 million is for structures that qualify for the city 5 In 5 Housing in-fill Development Program with the remaining $1.8 million and 20 units at the former Westgate Apartments, 635 7th NW Street.
A Dallas investment group, We’re Going to Paris, LLC plans to rehabilitate 20 separate apartments expected to be completed by the end of 2023 with the abatement to begin Jan. 2024.
Other units are to be built under the city’s 5 In 5 Housing Infill Program with no expected date of completion. Commissioners approved an abatement of $500,000 for Sky-Mar Ventures for 10 units in an apartment building in the 300 block of W. Sherman St. Jeffery S. Brown received a $506,910 abatement for six duplexes (12 units) in the 1200 block of 12th SE. St. and Enns Venture, LLC an abatement for $2.3 million for seven duplex units (14 units), two on 7th St. NW and five on 10th NE St.
Commissioners also issued a proclamation proclaiming Sept. 18 as Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Awareness Day in honor of Sarah and Dylan Spencer and son, Hosea.
Paris/Lamar County Health Department executive director Gina Prestridge brought a concern about septic issues, more specifically systems being placed without required permitting and systems installed on less than one-half acre of land, a state requirement unless the court grants a variance.
The court consensus is to not allow systems on less than a half acre with perhaps allowances for properties purchased before the requirement was passed.
Those wishing an allowance should contact a commissioner.
In other action, the court approved 2023 sheriffs’ and constables fees, approved new carpet for the elections office for $9,091.69 and tile to replace carpeting in the Sheriff’s Dispatch Office, $3,313.25, and appointed Dr. Amanda Green to another term as Lamar County Local Health Authority for the Paris Lamar County Health District.
The court also approved the sale of old filing cabinets from the county treasurer’s office and certified and budgeted money from sources not anticipated to include $1,600 rent payment for an old county barn in Precinct 4, $948.39 from Unruh Construction for Precinct One, and $210 from juror donations to the veteran’s office.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
