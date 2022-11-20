Looking for some great entertainment as the long Thanksgiving weekend winds to a close? Try an evening of hit Broadway songs and American standards sung by Paris native Seth Sikes in a one night appearance in concert at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Paris.
Sikes, a graduate of North Lamar High School and the son of local educators Bill and Candi Sikes, is a successful nightclub singer in New York City and has been critically acclaimed by the media for his one-man shows and cabaret showcases. He brings his show, “From Paris to Manhattan,” to the stage at the Plaza Theater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., for a special fundraising event for Paris Community Theatre. A meet and greet/champagne reception for Sikes is planned for on stage after the show.
Sikes moved to New York City right after high school to attend acting school. After he transitioned into directing shows, but still missing singing, he found himself at local piano bars, belting out the standards. In 2015, he mounted a one man show, backed by a full band, and began performing at supper clubs and cabarets, while still maintaining a part-time job with an international non-profit with offices in NYC.
“A singer has to sing,” he said in a recent email interview. “I tried to give it up, but when a singer is not singing, he feels like something fundamental is missing in his life. I’ve loved old songs and old singers since I was a kid, watching MGM movies. Singing standards makes me happy.”
“Now I find myself singing all over the world, all the time,” said Sikes, who has been hailed for his tribute concerts to legendary Broadway singers. “I’d like to make an album. I have a few ideas for more one-man-shows to do. I guess I feel somewhat established at this point, because people keep coming out to hear me.”
Sidelined during the pandemic shutdown of NYC’s music scene, Sikes kept his hand in by created a series of music video parodies that went viral, seen by hundreds of thousands online. His most recent video, “Ring Them Bells,” was selected to close the globally watched Liza Minnelli 75th birthday tribute in 2021.
