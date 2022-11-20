Seth Sikes.jpg

Looking for some great entertainment as the long Thanksgiving weekend winds to a close? Try an evening of hit Broadway songs and American standards sung by Paris native Seth Sikes in a one night appearance in concert at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Paris.

Sikes, a graduate of North Lamar High School and the son of local educators Bill and Candi Sikes, is a successful nightclub singer in New York City and has been critically acclaimed by the media for his one-man shows and cabaret showcases. He brings his show, “From Paris to Manhattan,” to the stage at the Plaza Theater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., for a special fundraising event for Paris Community Theatre. A meet and greet/champagne reception for Sikes is planned for on stage after the show.

