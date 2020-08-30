A surprise drive-by parade Friday evening to celebrate the retirement of long-time community leader Derald Bulls from Paris Junior College drew supporters by the hundreds, both those in the parade and those watching a live video on social media.
“I can’t believe I pulled it off,” Lesa Bulls said about the surprise. “It had been our plan to take photos with family and neighborhood friends with the retirement sign in the front yard, so we came out to do that just as the parade started.”
“It was a complete surprise,” Derald Bulls said, adding, “I didn’t suspect anything until I heard sirens and saw all those cars coming.”
Informal staff gatherings and a family and friends dinner in his honor Thursday evening filled his last week at the college.
“The only thing I have to do now is dust the office with a Swiffer,” he said.
Bulls has served as director of Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs at the college since 2008. But it is his 29-year history as marketing director at McCuistion Regional Medical Center, his support of North Lamar ISD and the many civic roles he has filled that contribute to his local celebrity status.
“Derald's knowledge of and love of this community and his friendly outgoing ways brought a special touch to his work in institutional advancement and alumni affairs,” PJC President Pam Anglin earlier in the day Friday via email. “He got to know every person that ever contacted his office and made each one feel special. We wish him the very best in his retirement.”
During his life, Bulls seems to have been in the right place at the right time.
A graduate of Paris High School, he attended Paris Junior College, where he studied journalism and worked on The Bat staff.
“The Bat staff was located in an upstairs room in the administration building,” Bulls said during an interview earlier this year. “I answered the phone one day and it was Cal Tidwell of KLPT, who said he was looking for someone to do a 15-minute radio show each week about what is going on at PJC.
“In my best radio voice, I said, ‘Look no further; you have found your man,” Bulls said.
That led Bulls into the radio business and to then East Texas State University in Commerce, where he majored in Radio-TV-Communications with a second major in sociology. After a brief period as an announcer in Hamilton, he returned to Paris, married his wife of 41 years and soon after joined the staff at McCuistion, first in the collections department and then as community relations/marketing director where he served before joining the staff at Paris Junior College.
