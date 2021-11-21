In mass filings, candidates threw their hats into the Lamar County political arena on opening day last week for places on the Republican ballot for March 1 primary elections. The filing period began Monday and ends Dec. 13.
County offices up for election include county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county clerk, treasurer, commissioners in Precincts 2 and 4, justices of the peace in Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-2, according to information from Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson
Incumbents Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Haris, District Clerk Shawntel Golden and Treasurer Camey Boyer all have filed for re-election. County Clerk Ruth Sisson has also filed, as has challenger LeAndra Maughon, an intake coordinator with Visiting Angels.
All incumbent justices of the peace in Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 have filed, including James Mazy, Crystal Duke, Tim Risinger and Jimmy Steed.
Anson Amis and Joey McCarthy, both with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, have filed for justice of the peace, Precinct 5, Place 2. Incumbent Gene Hobbs has announced he will retire.
As of late Friday, neither incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Alan Skidmore nor Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson had filed for re-election.
There have been no filings in the Democratic primary for county offices.
