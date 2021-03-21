Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $762.5 million in local sales tax allocations for March, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. That’s down 0.5% from March 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
All Lamar County communities are off to a strong start this year, with three of them — Deport, Reno and Roxton — set to receive allocations 50% higher than at the same time last year. Deport has seen continued growth in sales tax allocations since Dollar General came to town, and it did so again with January sales netting the city $4,979.87. That’s up 63.23% from the same time last year. For the year, Deport’s sales tax allocations total $19,430.17, up 57%.
Reno and Roxton experienced nearly identical growth. Reno will receive $26,793.12 this month, up 53.87% over March 2020, while Roxton will receive $1,572.83, up 53.66%. That’s a strong turnaround for Roxton, which last month saw its allocation fall 25.19%. For the year, Roxton has received $5,436.41, up 7.74%. Reno has received $95,869.37 for the year, up 23.74% over the same time last year.
As a business hub for the Red River Valley, Paris receives the highest amount of sales tax allocations. The total this month was $782,613.78, up 15.02% over March 2020. That will bring the city’s year-to-date total to more than $2.68 million. That’s up 15.98% over the same time last year, according to the Comptroller’s Office.
Lamar County’s smaller cities of Blossom, Sun Valley and Toco will also receive increased amounts of sales tax. Sun Valley’s allocation is up 43.33% over March 2020 to $3,613.16, bringing its year-to-date total to $12,747.14, up 32.81%. Toco will receive $1,794.42 this month, up 30.69%. The city’s year-to-date total now is $6,062.81, up 20.8% over the same period last year. Like Roxton, Blossom saw its allocation last month fall. This month, it will get 6.27% more than in March 2020. The $9,565.39 allocation brings Blossom’s year-to-date sales tax revenue to $33,684.36, up 5.07% over the same period last year.
Sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself also is up this month. The county will receive $339,883.10, up 27.77% over March 2020. The year-to-date total is more than $1.114 million. That’s up 20.73% over 2020’s allocations.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections rose 8.62% for the month, up to $30,024.48, after falling slightly in February. Year-to-date sales tax revenue is up 1.26% over 2020 numbers, coming in at $97,216.31, up from $95,998.15. Delta County is experiencing a large increase in sales tax revenue, up this month 19.72% to $10,976.73. For the year, the county is up 81.08% to $55,518.92. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue also grew significantly, rising 46.19% over last year to $151,186.59. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 36.24% to $463,840.30.
Most county seats also saw sales tax revenues grow, with Clarksville’s up 19.1% to $38,342.77, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 8.51% to $126,170.16 while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 12.65% to $189.771.15, for a year-over-year growth of 8.55% to $608,340.35. Cooper’s sales tax revenue reversed last month’s trend, coming in 11.28% higher in the month-to-month comparison to $14,287.15. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 3.97% to $46,467.84.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue fall for a second consecutive month to $6,274.24, down 46.79% behind the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 39.12% to $23,610.53, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 32.10% to $5,368.40 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 23.65% to $17,206.13.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 47.08% to $32,263.42, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 51.08% to $110,724.48.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax revenue fell 53.35% behind last year, down to $389.37. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 37.42% to $1,846.95.
