JAN. 28 to JAN. 29
Vehicle fire
Jan. 28
10:19 to 10:56 p.m., 2154 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 28
7:41 to 7:57 a.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
7:48 to 8:06 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
8:06 to 8:33 a.m., 3373 FR 137.
12:22 to 12:33 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
3:25 to 3:31 p.m., 874 Cedar St.
6:56 to 7:13 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
6:59 to 7:16 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
9:47 to 9:59 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Jan. 29
4:35 to 5:19 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 28
3:30 to 4:47 p.m., 1260 Polk St.
8:17 to 9:20 p.m., 985 W. Center St.
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 28
7:49 to 8:05 a.m., 13th Street NW/Maple Avenue.
Public Service
Jan. 28
11:48 a.m., to 12:06 p.m., 3515 Reno Drive.
