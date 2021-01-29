Fire and rescue

JAN. 28 to JAN. 29

Vehicle fire

Jan. 28

10:19 to 10:56 p.m., 2154 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

Jan. 28

7:41 to 7:57 a.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.

7:48 to 8:06 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.

8:06 to 8:33 a.m., 3373 FR 137.

12:22 to 12:33 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

3:25 to 3:31 p.m., 874 Cedar St.

6:56 to 7:13 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.

6:59 to 7:16 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.

9:47 to 9:59 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

Jan. 29

4:35 to 5:19 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Jan. 28

3:30 to 4:47 p.m., 1260 Polk St.

8:17 to 9:20 p.m., 985 W. Center St.

Haz-Mat Incident

Jan. 28

7:49 to 8:05 a.m., 13th Street NW/Maple Avenue.

Public Service

Jan. 28

11:48 a.m., to 12:06 p.m., 3515 Reno Drive.

