This summer found the Paris ISD Future Problem Solvers finding a new way to compete at the State and International level.
The students are accustomed to working through their research in person with their teams, but they had to learn to solve their problems using Google Classroom and Zoom over the topic of gamification.
A total of 55 Paris ISD students competed in the online version of the global problem solving portion of the State Bowl with the students completing their work from home while virtually communicating with their teammates.
The following students placed at the State Bowl and advanced to the International Competition where they took on the topic of terraforming:
Senior Division Global Issues Team — 5th place: Grace Perry, Nicole Tijerina, McKenzie Carlton and Aubry Scott;
Middle Division Global Issues Team — 3rd Place: Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Shravya Singh and Sophia Hamer;
Middle Division Global Issues Team — State Champion: Sophie Stone, Kate Hoog, Abby Perry and Anna Lehenbauer;
Junior Division Global Issues Individual — 2nd place: Zahra Tapia.
The above students continued their journey to the International Bowl and again made Paris ISD proud with virtual problem solving skills. Below are the students that placed:
Middle Division Global Issues Team — International Champions: Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Shravya Singh, and Sophia Hamer
Scenario performance and scenario writing competitions were held at an earlier date separate from the global competition. Those students advanced to internationals based on that performance.
Junior Division Scenario Performance — 4th place: Caroline Gillem;
Senior Division Scenario Writing — 7th place: Jocelyn Ting.
