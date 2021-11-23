On a clear, brisk evening, hundreds of people gathered late Saturday afternoon in downtown Paris to kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting as children waited patiently in line to visit Santa Claus and a couple of his reindeer.
Before the countdown and lighting of the 30-foot evergreen, the area around Culbertson Fountain served as the focal point of activity as Mrs. Claus and a couple of elves greeted children in line to visit Santa. Vixen and Blitzen, two of Santa’s most beloved reindeer, stood nearby for children to pet, and Shannon Jones of Roxton entertained the growing crowd with a selection of holiday songs.
Kenny Daus manned the sound system and served as master of ceremonies for the evening, something he has done for the past 20 years. Chisum High School Beta Club members were on hand with craft activities and members of the Paris Main Street board manned a popcorn and hot chocolate booth.
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal acknowledged the effort of Main Street Director Cheri Bedford, her board and city utility workers for turning the downtown Plaza into such a festive attraction as she welcomed the crowd and led the countdown for the tree lighting.
“Cheri puts all this together with the help of a lot of our wonderful staff for the City of Paris, and I say, ‘Thank you, Cheri,’” Portugal said. “I want to welcome all of you here tonight. Thank you for coming out. We’re going to count down from 10, and I’d love all the children here to help me count. Are you ready?”
The countdown completed, and without a glitch, thousands of lights illuminated the tree, and the 2021 holiday season in downtown Paris officially began.
