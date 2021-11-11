Habitat of Humanity volunteers will be treated to a rewards breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday by First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
Habitat executive director Judy Martin and all associated with the organization will be honored, according to church board chairman Ronnie Nutt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.