The REACH Center now has $1,000 more to help local youth with special needs. Executive director Krissy Crites was presented with a check Wednesday morning from Angie Mclemore and Bridget Hayes, giving the center, which provides free services for families with special needs children, an extra boost during a tough year.
“It means a lot to us, especially during Covid, right now, because we have not been able to have our fundraisers like we have in the past,” Crites said. “Like 36% of our revenue comes from our fundraisers and so with every little donation that we get, it makes a huge impact on our members and clients.”
The $1,000 came from an event Mclemore helped organize last month, Dashing Through the Boutiques. Participants purchased a $20 ticket and were encouraged to shop around at local boutiques that were offering discounts for ticket-holders to boost holiday sales. While the event was intended to bring more customers into local small businesses, Mclemore, the owner of Mustard Seeds Boutique in downtown Paris, said it was important to her to give back to a nonprofit like the REACH Center that helps the community. It was never just about sales.
Mclemore, who briefly worked with special education students, said she’s always had a passion for helping them and was elated that the Dashing Through the Boutiques event could have multiple positive impacts on the Paris community.
“I worked at North Lamar in special ed, just for a little bit, but I fell in love with them. I have a big heart for Krissy, Paula…” Mclemore said. “There’s a lot of kids and I fell in love with and I would do anything for them.”
Just as Covid-19 has battered businesses, Crites said it hasn’t been easy for the REACH Center. Since fundraisers were canceled and the organization’s coffers took a serious hit, the donation that came from Dashing Through the Boutiques was all the more meaningful. Crites said the donation will be allocated to after school programming that many families rely on to help their children after school is out for the day. Many of the kids the center serves have sensory differences, meaning they can be either over-responsive or under-responsive to stimuli, and Crites’ programs help them to cope.
“It is going to actually be dedicated specifically to the after school program, which is where our kids come when they get out of school and (we’re going to) purchase some new sensory items, because the majority of the kids that (Angie) worked with were sensory kids and they have sensory overload,” Crites said. “So we’re going to increase our sensory items for our sensory room for those kids.”
While 2020 was the first year Dashing Through the Boutiques was held, Mclemore said she hopes it will continue, with the same success, in coming years so she can continue to support the REACH Center.
“I would love for Krissy to get the money every year…” Mclemore said. “She has a good heart and she loves the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.