RENO — Work on Reno water and sewer infrastructure, including a potential new water tower, could lead to a rise in the city’s water rates for the first time in several years.
The city received an estimated cost of $575,000 for a completely new water tower and an estimate of $382,000 for refurbishing the existing tower.
“One of the things we might have to look at, and I know no one wants to hear this, is raising water rates,” City Councilman Brandon Thomas said. “(City Secretary Tricia Smith) said we haven’t raised our rates in at least 12 years since she’s been here. Now, I’m not saying the increase will be a drastic amount or even a significant amount, but I think we might have to look at doing a small water rate increase.”
Thomas said that if the city can keep the hike below roughly an added $1.50 per water bill, he doesn’t expect much backlash from residents.
He added that if they keep the rate increase small enough, the city might be able to avoid putting the matter to a referendum. City attorney David Hamilton said he thinks that’s correct, though he wasn’t sure what that limit is.
“If we did that, we should produce around $21,000 to $24,000 per year,” he said. “That would cover 95% of that certificate of obligation.”
The rate increase appears necessary, as the funding for the work cannot legally come from the city’s general fund, Thomas said.
Mayor Bart Jetton voiced support for the idea, and said he was open to possibly raising the rate.
“Twelve years and no increase is ridiculous,” Jetton said. “You have to keep going up on things, even if it’s just every three or four or five years. Nothing’s getting cheaper.”
Thomas also said time is of the essence in making a determination, as the council will need to know what they plan on doing by October, when budgeting season rolls around.
“We’re going to have to do something before too long, when the state starts coming down on us,” he said.
Ultimately, the city council took no action, but they agreed to address it again in future meetings.
