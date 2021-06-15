Paris City Council on Monday confirmed the city manager’s appointment of Russell G. Thrasher as director of the city’s Emergency Medical Services, terminated the contract with JR Aviation at Cox Field on the retirement of Jerry Richey and approved the payment of $450,000 for additional ancillary electricity charges during the February winter storm.
“I am very frustrated with this,” City Manager Grayson Path said, explaining the city’s normal rate is $30 to $45 per megawatt hour but during the storm energy companies were charging $25,000 a megawatt hour to come online to produce power. “This was for four days of usage. That’s a shame.”
Councilors agreed to use CARES Act funding from Covid-19 government, once planned to be used for emergency equipment, to pay the bill.
Councilors responded with kudos for the job the new EMS director did during the coronavirus pandemic, from the city’s first testing efforts through vaccination clinics, and for his leadership as interim director after the retirement of former director Kent Klinkerman in November.
“I’ve talked with a few of the staff that work under Mr. Thrasher, and I’ve not heard good things. I’ve heard great things,” Councilor Gary Savage said.
Councilor Reginald Hughes complimented Thrasher’s Covid-19 efforts.
“I appreciate your efforts during Covid-19 last year, a very difficult time,” Hughes said. “And then the coordination of the vaccine clinics was simply amazing.”
In planning for the upcoming retirement of Richey at Cox Field, the council approved the city manager’s plan for Paris to purchase the fixed based operator account from JR Aviation for $89,000 plus the cost for fuel of about $30,000 to be determined at time of transfer and to hire a city employee to manage the airport.
In preparation for the appointment of board and commission members at a June 28 meeting, the council approved the point system used this past year, which gives each councilor the opportunity to assign points to their first, second and third choices, etc., for each position. The council also agreed to meet with nonprofit organizations at a special meeting prior to budget decisions to decide how to disperse roughly $100,000 in funding.
Councilors approved stop signs at the intersections of 32nd Street NE and Houston Streets and 37th Street NE and Village Bend Street, received a water cost of rate study and rate change, and delayed action on a city charter review process until a future meeting.
After lengthy discussion, the council deferred the name change of Martin Luther King Jr. Park (formerly Johnson Street Park) to Joan Mathis Park until a future meeting after counselors have a chance to meet with constituents. Councilors took no action after an hour-long executive session to discuss a possible incentive with a business prospect described as HWH Downtown Development.
