After canvassing the May 1 trustee election and bond vote, the North Lamar ISD board Monday welcomed new elected trustees, reorganized the board for another year, and passed a resolution to name architects and to publish a request for proposals for a contract manager-at-risk for construction projects approved by voters in the $51.55 million bond election.
Newly elected Dr. Clint Spencer and Jimmy Fendley joined trustees Joel Sanders and Stephen “Red” Holmes in unanimously electing Elisha Preston as president, Bo Exum as vice president and Sheila Daughtery as secretary.
Guided by district attorney Rick Lambert of the Powell Law Group, trustees named Parkhill as architects for bond construction projects, decided on a construction manager-at-risk as the best delivery method, approved the issuance of a request for proposals for a construction manager-at-risk and gave the superintendent authority to execute necessary construction documents.
“Because we are talking about significant construction across a number of different facilities that are fairly complex, it is the recommendation of administration, and I agree, that you choose the construction manager,” Lambert said. “That way you’ve got construction experts that are acting in that capacity, and it frees up your administration to do what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Lambert explained authority granted to the superintendent to sign documents incidental to construction does not take away the board’s authority.
“If it’s in the best interest of the district to move forward in between meetings, the superintendent could sign documents,” Lambert said. “We’ve already recommended the superintendent inform the board when that delegated authority is being used and then as necessary come back to get the action ratified.”
In accordance with U.S. Treasury requirements, trustees passed a resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from the general fund in relation to bond construction costs with proceeds from the bond election.
In other business, and after some discussion, possible action to rescind previous board action at a March 2021 meeting, which named Guaranty Bank & Trust the district depository, failed to gain a motion.
“This action was actually requested to be on the agenda by a former school board member,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said prior to board discussion. “Guaranty Bank was notified they had received approval for their contract. My recommendation is not to change the decision that was made. I do not believe that it is a good practice to change a decision once the decision has already been made, and the bank has already been notified.”
Daughtery asked if there would be a substantial difference for the district had the second bidder, Farmers Bank and Trust, received the contract.
“In the last proposal, Farmers was going to give us .45 on our checking account,” finance director Melissa Darrow said. “Guarantee had been paying .35, but they were saying they may have to go to a floor back when the contract starts at .15.”
Noting that the checking account usually stays around $2 million, Darrow said it sometimes goes to $7 million or $8 million during the January, February, March timeframe when property taxes are coming in, and then drops back to about $2 million.
Preston called for a motion to rescind, but none was forthcoming.
