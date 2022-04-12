A proposed mixed-use development with hundreds of homes on roughly 200 acres in Southeast Paris gained the support of Paris City Council at a Monday meeting during which the council received an update on a multimillion dollar update to the city’s aging wastewater treatment and learned of a a new online service to assist builders manage the city’s permitting process.
The council unanimously passed a nonbinding resolution for Forestbrook Estates, which includes a divided four-lane thoroughfare, a gift of land to Paris ISD for an elementary school and a park that would connect to Love Civic Center and Trail de Paris
Along with members of the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission, the council heard from a team of developers at an earlier meeting about the plan, which would require a roughly $7 million investment by the city for the thoroughfare and the cooperation of Texas Department of Transportation for the rerouting of Old Jefferson Road/FM 1507 from SE Loop 286 to S. Church Street.
Lance Klement of Garver USA, the engineering firm hired to evaluate the needs of the city’s 60-year-old wastewater treatment plant, reported that designs for the plant’s rehabilitation are 90 percent complete with work on schedule to let construction contracts later this year with work to begin in late summer for a 2026 completion of the $60 million renovation.
In answer to expected questions about the volubility of today’s construction market, Klement said engineers are getting status updates from manufacturers.
“We’re identifying any methods within the construction where we can mitigate or reduce costs,” he said.
Reporting on an updated construction permitting management and information system, city building inspector Duke McGee presented a new detailed manual outlining, in one document, all city ordinances relating to the construction permitting process as well as shorter handouts covering the seven steps of the construction submittal process. These steps range from presubmittal, to zoning, platting, site permitting, building permits, predevelopment, starting construction and certificate of occupancy requirements.
In addition, McGee noted that online permitting software to track the permitting process is available on the city’s website at mygov.com.
City planner Andrew Mack, along with McGee and other members of the building inspection department, received praise from City Manager Grayson Path.
“We’ve been trying for the last two years to create consistency and fairness,” Path said. “We’ve been trying to create efficiency in the process through our predevelopment meetings and we’ve seen a major uptick in those. We’re seeing a lot of good communication between developers and our staff.”
In other action, the council approved a dangerous structure abatement lien in the amount of $15,373 on property located a 503. W. Washington St, approved an economic development residential tax abatement agreement pursuant to the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Infill Development Program and gave approval for the Paris Economic Development Corp to purchase yet-to-be-disclosed property.
