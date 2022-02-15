Paris City Council approved contracts for the renovation of Love Civic Center and the development of a branding and marketing strategy for the city at a Monday night meeting that also featured an annual report from the Paris Economic Development Corp.
Council awarded a $1.4 million contract for civic center renovation and authorized another $85,000 toward the marketing strategy for the city, Paris Economic Development Corp. and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. The other entities will contribute a similar amount.
Phase 2 of civic center renovation will be financed with the roughly $1.2 million that remains of a $1.5 million bond package approved in 2019 when voters passed a 2% hotel occupancy tax rate. Phase 1 of the project came at a cost of roughly $300,000 to refurbish the center’s sound and audio visual systems. Funding in excess of the $1.2 million on hand will come from Love Civic Center funds, City Manager Grayson Path said.
“As one of the (hotel) owners that collects this tax, I’m really excited and think this is a fantastic thing,” Councilor Mihir Pankaj said. “We’re finally glad to see this happen.”
Path credited Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond for the idea of a unified branding and market strategy as he explained the plan would “show the city, the chamber and the economic engine are on the same page.”
“We want to be able to show whenever we’re marketing our community, people see a unified message from all of us,” Path said, explaining such a strategy would be an asset in marketing for primary and secondary jobs.
After reviewing nine applications, a combined selection committee interviewed five consulting firms and selected North Star Place Branding and Marketing.
“This project will require a significant amount of research and creativity, as well as a strategy for community engagement, and should take about eight months,” Path said.
Presenting an annual report, Hammond reviewed the Paris Economic Development Corp’s 2021 performance as she noted 560 local jobs supported through retention and new industries at an estimated annual payroll of $30 million and a capital investment of roughly $50 million.
“I think the return on investment for what we’ve been able to do is pretty significant,” Hammond said. “I will say those announcements and supporting those jobs don’t happen without your support. So thank you for the partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.