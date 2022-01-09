North Lamar ISD trust- ees are to receive an update from Parkhill architects on the progress of plans for new construction as approved by voters in a May 2021 bond election, and are to evaluate Superintendent Kelli Stewart when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Other agenda items include a report on financ- es, attendance and enroll- ment as well as possible approval of a joint election agreement between the dis- trict and the City of Paris and an elementary coun- selors’ comprehensive plan. The superintendent is to share information about the upcoming May 7 trustee election, board appreciation month and a team of eight training scheduled Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.