DEC. 22 to DEC. 23
Paris Police Department
Jeremy Lynn Smith, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Glinda Marie Cranfill, 38: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shawn Wayne Austin, 39: District court commit/burglary of a habitation.
Chris Dwayne Brooks, 20: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Joshua Adam Westbrook, 35 Burglary of a building.
Jason Seth Westbrook, 33: failure to walk facing oncoming traffic.
