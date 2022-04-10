Paris City Council is expected to lend its support to a proposed Forestbrook Estates Mixed Use Development located on roughly 200 acres northeast of Paris High School on Jefferson Road when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 119 North Main St.
Both Planning and Zoning and Paris City Council members met with the developers of the project on Thursday during a workshop session to discuss a proposed divided four-lane thoroughfare, new elementary school and a park along with residential and commercial development.
Councilors also are to meet in executive session regarding a business prospected interested in the Westgate Apartments on 7th NW St. and another prospect described only as: retail development.
Other agenda items include a presentation about the Wastewater Treatment Plant by Garver Engineering, another about an on-line permitting, management and information system system, a resolution to waive fees on a dangerous structure lien on property at 503 W. Washington St.,and the approval of a tax abatement agreement involving the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Infill Development Program.
