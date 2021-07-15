Bikers will return at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Tour de Paris Bicycle Rally at the Love Civic Center. The rally will last until the final rider returns, with seven total courses providing plenty of variety for the riders.
The rally will include two off-road routes on the Trail de Paris and five routes on county roads. With 236 total miles in roads and more than 1,000 expected riders, close to 600 people have already volunteered to help with the event.
The two off-road trails will span 14 and 24 miles, respectively, while other roads will be 20, 35, 57, 68 and 80 miles long.
The event still needs volunteers for Rest Stop 12, hosted by Paris Regional Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Directions to get to this rest stop are as follows: Go out 19/24 to Cooper, turn right on 64 across from Dairy Queen and turn right on 1530. The rest stop is an open shed on the right. This is a huge need. Please call the Chamber at 903-784-2501 or Becky at 903-517-4525 If you can help or have any questions,” said Becky Semple, the tourism director for the Chamber of Commerce.
Rest stops will provide refreshments such as oranges, bananas, salty snacks, pickle juice, Powerade, water, homemade cookies and plenty of smiles, Semple said.
“We will always welcome volunteers. Volunteers are so important to this event. We are blessed with many who return to help us every year, and this year, we are so happy to have new groups helping,” she added.
Semple also encouraged interested participants to sign up to bike in the rally.
“We would love to have you make plans to ride in the 37th annual Tour de Paris bicycle rally. Fun for the whole family,” she said.
Cyclists can register at www.tourdeparis.com or www.active.com. Forms are also available at the Lamar County Chamber, 8 West Plaza in Paris. Additionally, registration events will occur at the Love Civic Center on the day of and day before the race.
There will also be a spaghetti dinner the night before at the Love Civic Center from 4 to 8 p.m. where bikers can pick up packets and register on site. From 6 to 7:45 a.m. on the day of the race, bikers can also pick up packets, register on site, and enjoy a five dollar pancake breakfast.
On site registration will cost $60 for an adult, $30 for youth 12 years of age and younger, and $80 for tandem riders.
