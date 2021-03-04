BONHAM — Already a Second Amendment sanctuary, is there more Fannin County can do to protect residents’ rights to bear arms?
Commissioner AJ Self posed that question Tuesday during discussion about a possible Second Amendment Preservation Act inspired by such an act passed Feb. 3 by the Newton County (Missouri) Commission. In addition to giving county law enforcement the go-ahead to arrest federal agents attempting to enforce federal firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition laws, Newton County’s act attempts to void “(a)ll federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations passed by the Federal Government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms…”
The Newton County Commission added the act voids any tax levy, fee or stamp imposed on firearms, accessories or ammunition not common to other goods; any registering or tracking of firearms, accessories or ammunition; any registering or tracking of owners of firearms, accessories or ammunition; and any act ordering confiscation of firearms, accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens.
The downside: The act is likely unconstitutional because a county cannot void a federal law, District Attorney Richard Glaser told commissioners. That’s because of Article VI, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, commonly referred to as the Supremacy Clause. It establishes the Constitution, federal laws and treaties made by the federal government “shall be the supreme Law of the Land.”
Rather than pass an unconstitutional act, Glaser suggested commissioners consider a resolution and a letter to state leadership voicing concerns about possible infringements on Second Amendment rights. The other place for this fight is at the ballot box, he said.
“We all enjoy the right to bear arms. I have a license to carry. I don’t want anybody taking my guns. … We have a right to vote. We have a right to elect our representatives. It’s at the ballot box I think you take care of this issue, in my humble opinion,” Glaser said.
County Judge Randy Moore agreed to work on a resolution and a letter of support to state leadership citing the Commissioners’ Court position and desire for Congress to maintain Second Amendment rights.
“A few concerned citizens” brought Newton County’s Second Amendment Preservation Act to Self’s attention because they’re concerned about bills introduced in the U.S. House, he said. The act specifically names House Resolutions 30, 38, 121, 137 and 167.
HR 30, introduced by Democrat Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, is known as the Gun Trafficking Prohibition Act. It would establish trafficking in firearms and straw purchasing of firearms as criminal offenses and prohibit transferring a firearm knowing that it will be used to commit a violent crime or drug trafficking offense.
HR 38, introduced by Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, is known as the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill would establish a federal statutory framework to regulate the carry or possession of concealed firearms across state lines.
HR 121, introduced by Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, is known as the Gun Violence Reduction Resources Act of 2021. It would authorize the Department of Justice to hire 200 additional agents and investigators for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
HR 137, also introduced by Lee, is known as the Mental Health Access and Gun Violence Prevention Act of 2021. It would authorize fiscal year 2022 appropriations for the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Social Security Administration to increase access to mental health care treatment and services, and promote reporting of mental health information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
And HR 167, introduced by Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas, would make it unlawful for a person who is not a licensed gun dealer to transfer a firearm at a gun show.The prohibition would not apply to a transfer to a licensed manufacturer, importer, dealer or collector.
