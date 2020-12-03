Victims of violent crimes across Texas came together digitally to grieve and remember their loved ones at the Tree of Angels Ceremony on Tuesday night, with a video uploaded to the victims advocacy group’s social media pages.
“You are not alone,” Veronica Ferren with People Against Violent Crime said. “Do you feel that you are walking, eating and grieving but not really alive, like someone deflated all the joy, enthusiasm and spirit out of you? I felt that way for eight years, and sometimes I still do.”
The ceremony started with “Amazing Grace,” played by members of the Austin Police Department in full-kilted regalia on bagpipes and drums outside of Central Christian Church in Austin. Ferren then shared her journey from when she was in college and her mother was murdered by her new husband thirty years ago. Through her grief and anger, Ferren became a counselor and advocate for victims and survivors.
The organization People Against Violent Crime started in 1982, and nine years later, executive advisor Verna Lee started the Tree of Angels and it spread to counties around the state. Lamar County started its own Tree of Angels 18 years ago.
Via video, Sahara Seifried sung “Danny Boy.” Candles were lit in memory of those lost. On Nov. 9, 2000, then-Gov. George W. Bush proclaimed Dec. 4-10 as Tree of Angels week in Texas, and this year, Gov. Greg Abbott continued the tradition. Davider Funderberg with PAVC read Abbott’s statement.
“Tragically, this time of year can be difficult for victims of violent crime and the families and loved ones who support them,” he said. “In order to help ease this burden and spread compassion for those affected, communities across Texas participate in Tree of Angels events each year. This comforting and informative tradition invites surviving victims of violent crime, their families, and the families who have lost loved ones to violent crime to place an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree. This gesture holds a special meaning for everyone participating in this moving service.”
The program ended with a slide show of all the participating counties and their trees. Lamar County’s tree was featured and will be moved this morning to the Lamar County Courthouse for viewing.
