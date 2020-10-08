DETROIT — A faculty member at Detroit High School has tested positive for Covid-19, the district announced on its Facebook page Wednesday.
This marks the second case for the district. The district said the case was contracted outside of school and that the staff member is now quarantined with no symptoms and has not been on campus this week.
The district has one other case of Covid-19 on the middle school campus, but said it also came from outside of school.
Rigorous cleaning and mask wearing are continuing and Superintendent Kathie Thompson said the community has rallied to support the staff. While Thompson said the case has rattled everyone, morale is still high at the schools. She said the district knows it was somewhat inevitable that staff or students might come down with Covid-19, but since the district has such low numbers, they’re hopeful the virus won’t continue to spread. There are still risks, though.
“Everyone’s going to Walmart and football practice and things like that, so we have to be aware that it will happen,” Thompson said.
The superintendent said because numbers are so low, she believes safety protocols are working and the district will continue with them to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.