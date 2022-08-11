Chisum Concession Stand.jpg

A new concession stand and restrooms near the Chisum ISD softball field is the latest addition to new facilities at the school with construction by Harrison, Walker & Harper LLC.

 Submitted Photo

With major building programs accomplished, Chisum ISD focuses on security measures as the district prepares for the start of the 2022-23 school year next week.

The Uvalde school shooting on May 24 that left 19 elementary students and two teachers dead prompted Gov Greg Abbott to instruct the Texas Education Agency to step up school safety requirements in conjunction with the Texas School Safety Center. As a result, schools across the state are reviewing and increasing safety measures, and Chisum ISD is no exception.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

