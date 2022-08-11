With major building programs accomplished, Chisum ISD focuses on security measures as the district prepares for the start of the 2022-23 school year next week.
The Uvalde school shooting on May 24 that left 19 elementary students and two teachers dead prompted Gov Greg Abbott to instruct the Texas Education Agency to step up school safety requirements in conjunction with the Texas School Safety Center. As a result, schools across the state are reviewing and increasing safety measures, and Chisum ISD is no exception.
The district has recently hired a third security officer to give police presence at each campus with plans in the works to add a secure vestibule to the entrance at the high school. Both the elementary and junior high already have such entrances, according to Supt.Tommy Chalaire.
In addition, bullet resistant film is being placed on all exterior windows and doors, a self-locking key fob system is being installed on all exterior doors, 15 additional security cameras are being placed around campus and other security systems already in place are being double checked and upgraded.
“With security on the forefront of education as we begin the 2022-23 school year, we feel these upgrades are important for our students and staff,” Chalaire said,
HWH Construction is expected to begin work on the high school vestibule shortly after the start of school with completion expected in the fall, Chalaire said as he explained by most of the work outside the building, students can be rerouted in and out through another secure entrance.
Chisum ISD Police Chief Vance Boehler expressed appreciation to both the administration and to school trustees for the support his department is receiving by the addition of a third law enforcement officer and the extra focus on security measures.
“The board and the administration have been great because we all know that safety is our highest priority because kids cannot be educated if they are not safe,” Boehler said.
In addition to the third officer, the district has 19 staff members licensed to carry and trained in approved Department of Public Safety active shooter protocols, Boehler said.
“We just completed our active shooter training here with all our guardians and officers here on campus last week,” Boehler said. “We don’t ever want to have to use that type of force, but we want to be prepared if the need ever arises.”
Boehler added that entry shields like those used by SWAT teams have been ordered for his officers and locked gun safes with AR-15s and shotguns have been installed in the office at each campus.
In addition to the normal summer maintenance work performed throughout the district, crews from Harrison, Walker & Harper are completing work on a new construction stand and restrooms near the softball field. Fencing and other upgrades have been performed on the fields as well, according to Chalaire.
With funds from a $26.9 million bond package approved the 2016, the district in recent years has stepped security at all the campuses in addition to adding classrooms and safety rooms at the elementary and middle school, a 650-seat Performing Arts Center at the high school along with an art room, a career and technology/agriculture addition, a multi-pupose facility with indoor turf and new field house and bus barn.
By Mary Madewell
