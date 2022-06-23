The Paris News directed $10,000 this week to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, to help that organization further its mission in the community.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents' legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“As a community newspaper, supporting our community is of the utmost potential to The Paris News,” publisher Clay Carsner said.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation's board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Paris News include the Horizon House and Salvation Army, among many others.
Organizations that have received grants for 2022 from the foundation provide for housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, healthcare to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
The newspapers themselves also offer matching funds or sponsor local events and activities that benefit the areas they service.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on nonprofits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Carsner said. "We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”
