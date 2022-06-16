With summer vacation in full swing, classrooms in local schools are sitting empty. But that doesn’t mean that learning has to go on hiatus as well, and for a clear example of this, look no further than the Paris Public Library’s Pre-K Story Time.
Led by children’s librarian Tracy Clark every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., kids aged 3-5 work on listening skills, early reading comprehension and other early developmental and literacy skills.
Activities include guided reading, singing and dancing and several fun and engaging structured games for the kids to play. All of it, Clark said, helps prepare the children for kindergarten, which most will soon be headed to.
“We like to keep things fun,” Clark said. “But there’s a lot of learning happening during the fun that the kids don’t even realize. They’re learning to respond to questions, they’re learning to listen and follow directions and they’re learning to get excited about reading at a young age.”
And, true to her word, several children ran up to Clark after the story time had wrapped up, eagerly showing her the books they had just finished reading and were planning to check out that day.
“Reading is such a valuable skill, and it’s important that we nurture it and make kids want to read as early as possible,” Clark explained. “Reading helps you all through life and not just in school. Being able to read contracts, and complicated instructions and of course also books, reading is everywhere in our lives.”
Brianna Bates, a local parent whose son William Bates has been attending the story times for roughly seven months, said she appreciates the way the story times help prepare young children for school..
“I love it,” she said. “He gets to be involved in something and spend time around other kids that he otherwise wouldn’t because he’s not in school yet. I love that he gets that interaction, and she has so much fun with them, too. It teaches them to sit quietly, actively listen, actively participate in the different songs and things like that; it gives him that foundation for education for when he does go off to school.”
Beth Amos, whose two children Kub and Addy have been attending Pre-K Story Times for about a year, said she thinks the story times are a great way for young children to socialize, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which limited children’s ability to do so for so long.
“It gives them an opportunity to go out and meet new people and be around others, which the pandemic of course prevented,” she said.
And, indeed, Clark said attendance has been steadily rising ever since the pandemic restrictions began to be lifted. At the most recent story time, 63 children took part, she said.
In addition to the Pre-K Story Times on Wednesday morning, the library also hosts child-friendly entertainment like musicians, magicians and other acts on Fridays.
“We have a lot of fun here,” Clark said with a wide smile. “It’s engaging, it’s educational, it’s a bunch of different things all rolled into one program. I’d encourage any parent who has a young kid to come and see what we’re about.”
