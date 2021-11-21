PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees accepted a guaranteed maximum price for bond-related construction at Prairiland Junior High and Blossom Elementary, and received a clean outside audit report at a Thursday night meeting. Construction is expected to begin immediately.
After a detailed presentation about planned work at the two schools by Cory Wood of contract manager HWH Construction, trustees agreed to a $8.3 million guaranteed cost with roughly $4.23 million at Blossom Elementary and $4.07 million at Prairiland Junior High. Final bids came in roughly $13,600 lower than a projected $8.315 million in August, Wood said.
“We were pretty ecstatic,” Wood said. “It’s not that we don’t think we are good at our jobs, we just didn’t think we would be that close. Y’all are pretty aware of what construction is like right now.”
New construction is to be financed primarily with funds from a $7.5 million bond issue approved by voters in May and from fund balance.
Trustees learned from outside auditor Elizabeth Fawcett of Texarkana-based Wilf & Henderson auditing firm that the district ended fiscal year 2020-21 with a $10.35 million fund balance, an increase of roughly $632,000 from the prior year.
“Overall, the district is in strong financial condition,” Fawcett said, adding the audit is clean with no findings either in financial statements nor in internal controls. “The audit should put you in good shape for your FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) and should help you with your bond ratings.”
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Ballard reported the playground has been moved at the Blossom campus to make room for new construction, and a 40-by-60-foot concrete pad poured to cover an existing pavilion, which also is to be moved to the playground at a total cost of $10,000.
“We got the playground and pavilion moved and slab poured at the same price it was going to cost us just to move the playground,” Ballard said before asking the board to also approve a 20-by-30 slab to accommodate basketball goals.
In other action, trustees cast the district’s 216 votes for Marcus Wood for Lamar County Appraisal District director, and gave approval to both district and campus improvement plans.
