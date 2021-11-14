Registration for CitySquare Paris’s Thanksgiving meal is now open.
Meals will be made to go between 5 and 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St. in Paris. To sign up, call 903-706-2990 now through Nov. 19 anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Food is provided by Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.