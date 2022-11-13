Prepare for laughs as multiple television comedians embark on Paris to headline the fifth annual Tower City Comedy Festival next year.
Veteran comedian Todd Glass is headlining during the three-night comedy festival, which takes place Jan. 26-29, 2023.
Glass, most known for his time on Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0,” is bringing a small jazz band to accompany his routine, festival co-founder Daryl Felsberg said.
He most recently performed the voice of the Principal in the HBO Max adult animated sitcom “Ten Year Old Tom” with actors Steve Dildarian, Edi Patterson and John Malcovich, among others.
He has also appeared on multiple episodes of ABC’s late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and comedian Joe Rogan’s popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” according to IMDb’s website.
“He’s very, very, very funny,” Felsberg said. “Kind of unorthodox, a little different.”
One of the returning headliners is comedian and former television host Jimmy Pardo, a staple of late-night host Conan O’Brien’s ventures.
Pardo was a warm-up comedian for O’Brien’s television shows, NBC’s ill-fated “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and TBS’s “Conan.” He also appeared in sketches on TV and “The Pardo Report” on O’Brien’s YouTube channel.
“He’s an icon amongst us comics, and we actually adore him,” Felsberg said of Pardo. “He’s been a good friend of mine for years, so I asked if he would come back for the fifth anniversary, and he was super excited about it.”
Award-winning comedian and former television host Billy D. Washington is rounding out headline performers at the festival.
Washington opened for “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin for three years and has appeared at numerous comedy festivals and television shows, including HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” according to his website.
Felsberg said Washington has worn many hats in his lifetime, including a musician and a retired police officer.
“Just a terrific comic and a really good guy,” he said.
All-access passes for the festival, including an early bird discount, can be purchased via https://www.prekindle.com/find-tickets/id/531433528970049307?1.
Felsberg said there would be several new additions to the festival this year, including a third stage at downtown smoke bar Rigby’s Cigars.
In addition to Tower City Comedy Club and South Main Iron hosting multiple shows throughout the weekend, downtown smoke lounge Rigby’s Cigars will also host comics and a themed show of its own.
“We’re doing a series of shows called ‘Jokes and Smokes,’” Felsberg said. “They’re hosted by comics who are avid cigar smokers, and those will be a lot of fun.”
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce trolley is getting involved in shenanigans as multiple comics will take guided tours around Paris and give nonsense history lessons at historical points around the city.
“They’re just making it up as they go along,” Felsberg explained.
Above all, Felsberg said the festival is about putting differences aside.
“We got to laugh at something,” Felsberg said. “If people can set their personal beliefs aside for just a minute and just open up and have some fun, it’s beautiful and it’s exciting.”
IF YOU GO
WHO:Tower City Comedy Festival
WHAT: Three days, three stages,
75+ comics
WHEN: Jan. 26-29m 2033
WHERE:Tower City Comedy Club,
South Main Iron, Rigby’s Cigars
TICKETS:$75 (early bird),
$100 (general admission)
Log In
