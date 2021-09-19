BOGATA — Glenda Martin returned to the City Council, and Bogata has two new secretaries after votes by council members at Monday night’s meeting in City Hall.
Mayor Larry Hinsley said members voted to return Martin to the council, replacing Tausha Morgan who resigned to take the position of water secretary for the city.
Martin will hold position four on the council. She is returning to council after an 11-year absence. She was on the council from 2004 to 2010, and one of those years was an all-female council, she said.
“I will represent the people of Bogata and move the government forward,” Martin said in a phone interview Tuesday. “That is what I care about.”
Martin said she is proud of the work, which included establishing the library and turning the old fire station into a police station, the council did during her first tenure.
And she is ready to get moving on new ideas for the city.
“Bogata is primed to move forward,” she said.
Jennifer Boyd was named to be the city secretary after filling in as interim secretary.
The council also voted to keep the city tax rate at 64 cents per $100 valuation, Hinsley said.
“We decided to keep it the same as last year,” he said.
The city, starting Oct. 1, will no longer accept cash for payments, he noted. People are going to have to use personal checks, money orders or cards, he said.
“We are moving to have online payments, too,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.