Residents will see an increase in water/sewer rates in June as a result of action Monday night by Paris City Council that also saw councilors deny a specific use permit for a planned 24-hour fuel station at 300 N. Main St., the entrance to the city’s historical district.
After a presentation by water usage consultant Chris Ekrut of Newgen Strategies and Solutions of Richardson, the council approved a water rate hike to go along with a reoccurring sewage rate increase approved in January 2021 to support improvements to the aging wastewater treatment plant.
Because of contracts with industrial users, the city is required to conduct an annual water and wastewater cost of service study, Ekrut said, explaining that the retail rate study is a byproduct of the study.
“Those wastewater rate increases are working very well in allowing you to engage in the wastewater plant upgrades that are needed,” Ekrut said before the consultant noted that water rate revenue is falling slightly behind what is needed to comply with a rate maintenance policy in place since 2010.
“The bond rating agencies look at this policy and they are assessing you and grading you based on this policy,” Ekrut said. “There’s an inverse relationship between bond ratings and interest costs. So following policies like this is very critical to maintaining low long term borrowing costs for your utility system.”
Because residential customers everywhere are using less water than in the past because of resource-saving devices, the city has seen a 8.9 % decrease in residential consumption, which prompts the need for a slight increase in water rates to comply with the rate maintenance policy.
After several people spoke during a public hearing against a special use permit for a planned convenience store and fuel station at 300 N. Main St. because of high traffic concerns and the possible sale of alcohol across the street from a church, the council denied the request on a unanimous 7-0 vote.
In addition to a concern about possible alcohol sales so close to a church, Councilor Gary Savage expressed concern about the traffic caused by the planned 24-hour establishment and Mayor Paula Portugal added her concern about the store being located at the northern entrance to the city’s historic district.
“All the concerns have been very well stated,” Savage said. “It’s the traffic for me that it would create because if it’s anything like other stations that are being built, it would create a lot of traffic and it’s already a high traffic area.”
“My concern partly is traffic, but also that this is one entrance into our historic downtown,” Portugal said. “A fuel station doesn’t fit to me in an historic downtown setting.”
In other action, the council approved zoning change requests for a couple of nine-plex apartments, one in the 2300 block of E. Cherry Street and another in the 800 block of Clement Road as well as a duplex at 2296 3rd SE St. The council also removed a planned extension of Pine Mill Road west of Collegiate Drive as a collector street in the city’s master thoroughfare plan and extended a Covid-19-related disaster declaration for another 90 days.
After an executive session,, the Council took no action on a requested business incentive for the Westgate Apartments on 7th NW Street nor on a proposed interlocal agreement with North Lamar ISD with regard to the construction of a collector street in the city’s long-range thoroughfare plan. The street is to run northeast alongside the planned elementary campus, and sometime in the future connect N. Main Street/Highway 271 North to Stillhouse Road.
Several North Lamar ISD supporters spoke during a public forum in an appeal to the council to consider the best interest of students in making decisions about how much of the cost of the new street would be borne by the district. None of the speakers were included in the executive session discussion.
Aaron Barnes, who served on a community advisory committee for the 2021 North Lamar $51.55 million bond election to include $23.8 million for the new elementary, said voters were not informed about proposed city thoroughfare at the building site. School trustee Stephen “Red” Holmes, who said he was speaking as a taxpayer and not representing the board, reiterated the fact that the district planned on a street to the new school but was not aware of the planned city thoroughfare and the extra costs involved.
Developer Mack Ross presented the council with an alternative to the planned thoroughfare route, suggesting instead that the city look at a route a little farther north that would connect Lake Crook Road to points east to include Stillhouse Road, FM 195 north of The Hills, Pine Mill Road and ultimately Highway 82 East.
“There are thousands of acres of land that could be developed along that route as compared to the limited number of usable acreage along the shorter proposed route,” Ross said.
